BUDAPEST, Sept 21 Gedeon Richter Plc.

*license agreement established with US based Palatin Technologies to co-develop and commercialize bremelanotide for female sexual dysfunction terminated

*parties fully released from all legal and financial claims or obligations -Richter statement

*Richter says becoming global player in female healthcare franchise is key strategic objective

Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website For company coverage: GDRB.BU

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)