BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
BUDAPEST, Sept 21 Gedeon Richter Plc.
*license agreement established with US based Palatin Technologies to co-develop and commercialize bremelanotide for female sexual dysfunction terminated
*parties fully released from all legal and financial claims or obligations -Richter statement
*Richter says becoming global player in female healthcare franchise is key strategic objective
Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website For company coverage: GDRB.BU
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)