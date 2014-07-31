BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
BUDAPEST, July 31 Hungarian drugmaker Richter trimmed its operating profit margin guidance on Thursday to 10-11 percent of revenue from 11 percent expected in May as a result of the crisis in Russia and Ukraine, two of its key markets.
Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said Richter forecast revenues in Russia falling by 5-10 percent in roubles versus a maximum 5 percent fall seen earlier, while sales to Ukraine are still expected to plummet by as much as 35 percent in dollar terms.
Overall, revenues could fall by 6-7 percent in euros from last year compared with a guidance from a 6 percent decline given in May, Bogsch said. He added that exchange rate changes could influence revenue developments. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage: