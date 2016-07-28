Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 28 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Company sees 2016 revenue falling between 0-5 percent y/y in euros versus -5 percent forecast in Feb -CEO
* Has 35-40 billion forints worth of free cash after Finox deal, could be used for "smaller" product acquisitions
* CEO sees 2016 operating profit margin at 11 pct of revenue versus 10 percent forecast in Feb
* Richter reported 19.4 pct fall in Q2 net profit to 18.1 bln forints
* Share of former Soviet bloc in total revenues has shrunk to 32 pct in the first half from 43 pct two years ago
* Weakness of Russian rouble to be felt all year -CEO
* Russian full-year revenues seen at 18 bln roubles vs 17.5 bln flagged earlier
* Sales to Western Europe, Romania, China, Latin America growing
* Shares down 0.6 pct at 5,945 forints ($21.09), off opening falls of about 2 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 281.91 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: