BUDAPEST May 5 Hungarian drugmaker Richter on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as turnover increased and a large one-off gain tempered adverse exchange rate effects.

Net profit for the first three months was 12.19 billion forints ($44.77 million), down from 15 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a net profit of 11.7 billion in a survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter said it booked a one-off income of 3.45 billion forints due to a fair value reassessment of a joint venture company trading over-the-counter products in China after taking full control of the operation in January.

The company, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, said revenue grew 1.9 percent to 89.34 billion forints, helped by stronger sales at home and several key export markets, including Russia.

Sales to Russia, Richter's biggest market, rose "due to an unexpected overall pharmaceutical market growth recorded in the first quarter combined with certain price increases implemented in February 2016," the company said.

Revenue in Russia rose even as the rouble's exchange rate fell by 17.7 percent year-on-year versus the euro, Richter said, triggering a loss on trade receivables and payables, which dented its profitability.

However, sales in the United States, western Europe and Latin America together and some other countries fell, Richter said. In February, the company forecast a 5 percent fall in 2016 revenue from last year's 1.18 billion euros.

Richter said sales in Ukraine also inched higher, albeit from a very low base after two years of "severe" declines. Sales and marketing expenses rose by 2.4 percent, while research and development expenses fell by 9.3 percent.

Operating profit rose 6.9 percent to 14.8 billion forints, above market forecasts, lifting operating margin to 16.6 percent in the first quarter from 15.8 percent a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of the one-off item related to its acquisition in China, operating margin was 12.7 percent, the company said, still above its 10 percent guidance for the full year.

Six out of nine analysts covering the stock rate it as "hold," two have various levels of "buy", and one rates Richter as a "strong sell", according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in Richter, which has a market value of $3.7 billion, have been flat over the past three months, underperforming the blue chip index, which gained 11 percent. ($1 = 272.27 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)