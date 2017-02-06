Feb 6 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Q4 net profit 19.34 bln forints ($67.29 million) vs 9.51
bln forints a year ago
* Analysts in recent survey by financial news website
portfolio.hu had expected a quarterly profit of 16.7 bln forints
* Q4 revenues rise by 19.2 pct to 105.67 bln forints, also
beating the 96.77 bln forints forecast by analysts
* Revaluations boost Richter's profit due to gains in the
Russian rouble in the second half
* Full-year revenues calculated in euros rise by 6.1 pct to
1.25 bln euros, beating management guidance
* Full-year operating profit margin 14.4 pct, slightly
better than management guidance
($1 = 287.4200 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)