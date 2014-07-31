BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
BUDAPEST, July 31 Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Thursday a 45.3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.
Net profit for the three-month period was 13.8 billion forints ($59.41 million), up from 9.5 billion a year ago and exceeding the median expectation of 12.7 billion in a survey of analysts by financial news website portfolio.hu.
Richter said, however, that revenues from its key market Russia fell by 25.3 percent in euro terms year-on-year in the first half, while sales to Ukraine were down by 23.2 percent. ($1 = 232.27 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage: