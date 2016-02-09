BUDAPEST Feb 9 Hungarian drug maker Richter
swung to a profit in the fourth quarter that beat
market forecasts as costs fell, offsetting a
smaller-than-expected drop in revenues from a year ago.
Net profit for the last three months of 2015 came in at 9.7
billion forints ($34.94 million) after a loss of 3.9 billion in
the same period a year earlier. This exceeded analyst forecasts
for 8.3 billion in a survey by financial news website
portfolio.hu.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, said revenues fell 1.6 percent to
88.7 billion forints, hit by a decline in sales in crisis-torn
Ukraine, and a drop in the exchange rate in its main market,
Russia.
"By the end of 2015 a significant year-on-year devaluation
in the average exchange rate of the Rouble against the Euro
(31.5 percent) had occurred in Russia, which could not be
entirely offset by increasing Rouble denominated turnover," it
said.
Even so, quarterly revenues exceeded analyst projections for
86.9 billion, driven by higher sales in western Europe, Romania
and China, where Richter is working to diversify its footprint
to mitigate the damage to its core eastern markets.
Operating profit rose by 34.4 percent from a year ago to 15
billion forints, above market expectations, as research and
development (R&D) expenses nearly halved in the last three
months to 5.9 billion forints.
Richter however said the brunt of the decline in R&D
expenses was due to deferred costs of developing a major new
anti-psychotic product.
"R&D costs decreased significantly in the second half 2015
primarily due to the fact that the initiation of additional
clinical trials of cariprazine has been postponed to 2016," it
said.
Sales and marketing expenses inched 0.9 percent higher to
22.1 billion forints.
Richter's losses on financial items narrowed to 3.3 billion
forints in the fourth quarter from 15.6 billion in the same
period a year ago, when a reassessment of foreign currency
related assets and liabilities triggered a substantial loss.
Shares in Richter, which has a market capitalisation of $3.5
billion, gained 4.6 percent over the past three months according
to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the blue chip
index, which rose 3.5 percent over that period.
($1 = 277.6 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Diane Craft)