BUDAPEST Feb 7 Hungarian drug maker Richter expects revenues to rise by 3 percent in euro terms in 2013 from last year, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said on Thursday.

"Overall we expect about 3 percent growth in euros," Bogsch told a news conference after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

Richter had revenues of 1.13 billion euros in 2012, a 2.8 percent increase over the previous year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman)