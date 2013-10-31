* CEO expects 5 pct growth in euros vs 3 pct earlier
* Domestic market to grow, exports to some countries lifted
* Shares rise 0.6 percent, outperform wider market
(Adds more comments, detail)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Oct 31 Hungarian drug maker Richter
raised its 2013 revenue outlook on Thursday due to
stronger sales prospects in its home market and neighbouring
Romania.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and
central nervous system drugs, on Thursday said it now expects
revenue to rise by about 5 percent in euros up from a 3 percent
forecast in August.
Earlier the company reported third-quarter net profit that
beat market expectations as revenue rose and the gross margin
improved.
Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told a news conference that the
company's domestic market, a weak performer that accounts for
just a tenth of revenue, has stabilised and Richter expected
sales to grow by up to 5 percent for the full year.
In neighbouring Romania, Richter expects sales to rise by
5-10 percent in the leu currency instead of an up to 5 percent
decline flagged earlier. Bogsch said prospects also improved to
some degree in the U.S. and China.
"Exchange rate volatility is pretty large, but we hope we
can reach 5 percent, but this depends on exchange rates to a
large degree," Bogsch said.
At 0849 GMT, Richter shares traded 0.6 percent higher at
4,135 forints ($19.37) on the Budapest Stock Exchange,
outperforming the blue-chip index, which fell 0.5
percent.
Bogsch said Richter was sticking to its 15 million euro
revenue outlook for its Esmya drug to treat uterine myoma.
However if the drug is authorised in Europe for a longer
therapeutic period, which could happen this year, that could
lead to a "significant increase" in sales, he said. He did not
give a firm estimate.
Bogsch said a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) on Cariprazine, an antipsychotic drug
developed jointly with Forest Laboratories was expected
early next year.
($1 = 213.42 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Erica Billingham)