BUDAPEST Aug 2 Hungarian drug maker Richter reported on Thursday a 33.7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as higher revenues offset an increase in research and sales expenditure, while its financial loss also narrowed sharply from a year ago.

Net profit for the three-month period came in at 11.37 billion Hungarian forints, up from 8.5 billion in the same period a year earlier but slightly below analyst forecasts for 11.93 billion in a poll by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter's revenues rose by 11.9 percent to 84 billion forints due to stronger exports. The company's top line received an additional boost from the weakness of the Hungarian forint , while its domestic market continued to struggle.

Sales and marketing expenditure rose by 20.3 percent to 24.17 billion forints as Richter expanded its western European sales network and on costs attached to the launch of its Esmya drug for the pre-operative treatment of uterine fibroids.

Research and development costs also jumped by 27 percent to 10.39 billion forints in the three-month period, lifted by clinical trials of a new antipsychotic medicine, Cariprazine, developed with U.S. partner Forest Laboratories Inc.

Operating profit came in at 13.13 billion forints, broadly in line with the same period a year ago, but above market expectations for 12.72 billion in portfolio's analyst survey.

Richter's bottom line was further lifted by a narrowing financial loss, which decreased to 1.41 billion forints from 3.41 billion a year ago.

Richter shares finished trade 1.4 percent higher at 39,330 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, outperforming the blue chip index, which gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)