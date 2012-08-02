* Q2 net profit up by a third, just below expectations
BUDAPEST, Aug 2 Hungarian drug maker Richter
reported a 33.7 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit, helped by growing exports and currency effects, and
stuck to its full-year targets for profit and revenue.
Richter expects 2012 revenues to come in steady versus 1.1
billion euros reported last year and has forecast operating
profit margin at 15-16 percent, down from 20.2 percent last year
due to higher research and sales spending.
"This 15-16 percent will remain our expectation and we are
also sticking to our revenue forecast," Chief Executive Erik
Bogsch told a news conference.
Richter said quarterly net profit rose by a third as higher
revenues offset an increase in research and sales expenditure,
while its financial loss also narrowed sharply from a year ago.
Net profit for the three-month period came in at 11.37
billion Hungarian forints, up from 8.5 billion in the same
period a year earlier but slightly below analyst forecasts for
11.93 billion in a poll by financial news website portfolio.hu.
Richter's revenues rose by 11.9 percent to 84 billion
forints due to stronger exports. The company's top line received
an additional boost from the weakness of the Hungarian forint
, while its domestic market continued to struggle.
Bogsch said the company still expected revenues from
Hungary, which now accounts for just a tenth of its sales, to
fall by 15-20 percent this year due to regulatory and tax
changes as the government tries to rein in drug spending.
"Despite the better-than-expected revenue figures, we do not
modify our full-year profit forecast," said analyst Attila Vago
at Concorde.
"We believe that sales dynamics will moderate in the second
half as a result of continued domestic price cuts and an
expected slowdown in high-margin (CIS, U.S.) markets," he said.
Research and development costs jumped by 27 percent to 10.39
billion forints in the three-month period, lifted by clinical
trials of a new antipsychotic medicine, Cariprazine, developed
with U.S. partner Forest Laboratories Inc.
Bogsch said if Forest could file a registration request for
Cariprazine in the fourth quarter, Richter would be entitled to
an unspecified amount in milestone payment.
Operating profit came in at 13.13 billion forints, broadly
in line with the same period a year ago, but above market
expectations for 12.72 billion in a survey of analysts.
At 0855 GMT, Richter shares were trading 1 percent lower at
38,935 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, off daily lows
after Credit Suisse started the company's shares with an
"outperform" recommendation.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Helen Massy-Beresford)