BUDAPEST Aug 1 Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Thursday a 16.4 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as higher sales and marketing expenses and a financial loss ate into revenues, which grew above expectations.

Net profit for the three-month period came in at 9.5 billion forints ($42.06 million), down from 11.4 billion forints a year ago and below analysts' median forecast for 9.9 billion forints in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter's quarterly profit missed market expectations even as revenues rose by 9.5 percent to 92 billion forints, far above the 86.7 billion forints forecast by analysts, on the back of strong sales to China, Ukraine and some European Union countries.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, said its domestic market also stabilised after a period of big declines over recent years thanks to new products launched in the past two years.

Sales and marketing expenses rose by an annual 18.8 percent to 58.8 billion forints due to the costs of Richter expanding its western European sales network and the marketing expenses of its Esmya drug to treat uterine myoma.

Research and development costs meanwhile dropped by 5.9 percent to 9.8 billion forints.

But the company's net financial loss widened to 4.2 billion forints in the second quarter from 1.4 billion forints a year earlier, denting its bottomline. At the end of each quarter Richter reassesses foreign currency-related assets and liabilities.

"Reassessment losses resulted from re-evaluation of currency loans and trade receivables, the latter incurred at a significantly weaker rouble/forint period-end exchange rate," it said.

In the first half, Richter's operating profit margin fell to 16.8 percent of revenues from 17.3 percent a year earlier due to higher sales and marketing costs, but was still above Richter's guidance for 14 percent margin for the full year.

Richter shares finished trade at 3,460 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

($1 = 225.89 Hungarian forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Matt Driskill)