May 9 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Q1 net profit 19.8 billion forints ($69.59 million) versus
11.6 billion a year ago, and 15.8 billion in analyst poll by
business news website portfolio.hu
* Q1 revenues 112.7 billion forints compared with 89.3
billion a year ago, and 104.1 billion in portfolio.hu survey
* Domestic sales inch lower, sales surged 44.4 pct in
company's biggest market - Russia; price hikes and gains in
rouble currency compared with euro helped boost income
* Sales to European Union up 24.6 pct, U.S. revenues nearly
triple, boosted by $8.9 mln royalty income from anti-psychotic
medicine Vraylar
* Q1 operating profit margin 13.9 pct compared with 16.3 pct
a year ago
* Sales and marketing expenses up by 12.8 pct year-on-year,
lifted in part by higher spending in Russia and ex-Soviet bloc
* Research and development expenses rise by 3.4 pct y/y,
boosted by ongoing U.S. clinical trials
* Richter shares have gained 9.5 pct over the past three
months, according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming 0.8 pct
rise in the blue chip index
($1 = 284.52 forints)
