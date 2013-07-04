BRIEF-Heska reports Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, July 4 Hungarian drug maker Richter said on Thursday it had been allowed to split the nominal value of its common shares ten-way in a court decision in Budapest, reducing the common shares' face value to 100 forints from 1,000 forints now.
Richter said in a statement posted on the Budapest Stock Exchange web site that it would split the shares on July 16, with the last trading day of the current 1,000-forint paper on July 10, 2013.
Richter's share price went from around 15,000 forints 10 years ago to about 35,000 forints now. It reached an all-time high of 50,790 forints in 2006. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by James Jukwey)
MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India, one of the world's biggest consumers of antibiotics, has issued new national guidelines on their use as part of a drive to fight the rise of drug-resistant superbugs.
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.