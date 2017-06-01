HAMBURG, June 1 German shipping group Rickmers
said it had filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after it
announced that its restructuring plan had failed to win approval
of bondholder HSH Nordbank.
"The insolvency application was filed this morning, and the
court has confirmed that it has received it," the company said
in an e-mailed statement, adding that it could not yet predict
further developments.
Rickmers had proposed a revamp plan under which the equity
stake of owner Bertram Rickmers was to be reduced to 24.9
percent, while bondholders, HSH Nordbank and potentially another
bank would hold 75.1 percent.
But it said late on Wednesday that HSH had "highly
surprisingly" rejected that plan, forcing it to file for
insolvency.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing
by Jason Neely)