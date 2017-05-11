FRANKFURT May 11 German shipping group Rickmers
said:
* Only 17.4 percent of Rickmers' bondholders took part in a
vote on the company's restructuring plan on Wednesday, fewer
than the minimum required. Of those present, a majority voted in
favour of the plan
* At the next vote on the revamp plan in early June, at
least 25 percent of bondholders must be present
* Under the proposed revamp plan, the equity stake of owner
Bertram Rickmers would be reduced to 24.9 percent from 100
percent. Bondholders, HSH Nordbank and potentially another bank
would hold 75.1 percent
* Rickmers' loss more than doubled to 341 million euros in
2016, on sales of 483 million euros, due to overcapacity in the
market and decreasing freight rates
Some bondholders had criticised the proposed restructuring
scheme as disadvantageous for bondholders
