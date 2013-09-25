Sept 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday cut its rating on the certificates of participation of
Ridgecrest Redevelopment Agency, California, to junk status, at
BB-plus, down three notches from BBB-plus.
The outlook is stable.
S&P said the downgrade reflects a "going concern opinion" of
the auditor in the city's fiscal 2012 audit, substantially
weakened finances, and new local general obligation criteria.
"We do not expect to raise the rating over the outlook's
two-year period since the city will likely maintain its limited
budgetary flexibility," S&P said. "In addition, we do not expect
to lower the rating further over the outlook's period due to
management's efforts to stabilize the general fund and recent
passage of a new sales tax, providing additional revenue."