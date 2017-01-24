(Adds information from Marcato presentation)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment
Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of
RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns.
The deal could add more than 50 percent to Virtus' earnings,
significantly more than the fund manager's expectation of more
than 15 percent, if cash at hand was used to fund the deal,
Marcato said.
Virtus, an investment management company, said in December
that it would buy investment manager RidgeWorth to widen its
client base.
Virtus said at the time that it expected to finance the deal
using existing balance sheet resources and a combination of debt
and equity. But the Hartford, Connecticut-based firm has yet to
disclose full details on how it pay for RidgeWorth.
"As a significant Virtus shareholder, we are sensitive to
the company's limited disclosure on how it plans to finance the
proposed acquisition," Shawn Badlani, a partner at Marcato, said
in a statement.
Marcato said in a presentation released on Tuesday that the
RidgeWorth deal allows Virtus to improve its diversification,
earnings and cash flows.
The San Francisco-based hedge fund, founded by ex-Pershing
Square Partner Mick McGuire, said Virtus already has $475
million of debt financing committed by Morgan Stanley and
Barclays Plc.
Virtus can finance the deal with cash and debt, without
having to issue equity, and still de-lever its balance sheet in
four years, Marcato said.
Marcato owns a 1.4 percent stake in Virtus, making it the
company's 16th largest shareholder as of Sept. 30, Thomson
Reuters data show.
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel and Lisa Shumaker)