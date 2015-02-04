UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
Feb 4 Rieter Holding AG :
* FY 2014 sales increased by a total of 11 percent to 1,153.4 million Swiss francs ($1.25 billion)
* FY orders received reached the level of sales in the year under review, at 1,146.1 million Swiss francs
* Had a backlog of orders in hand of around 730 million Swiss francs at the end of 2014
* Expects increasing pricing pressure on sales invoiced in Swiss francs in the 2015 financial year
* Expects to achieve an EBIT margin of a good 7 percent and net profit of about 4.5 percent of sales in the 2014 financial year Source text - bit.ly/1z97COr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9255 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.