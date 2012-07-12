MOMBASA, Kenya July 12 Rift Valley Railways is
to spend $62 million buying new wagons and restoring old ones to
help it win a bigger share of the region's freight market, the
Kenyan firm said on Thursday.
Owned by, among others, Kenyan infrastructure firm
TransCentury and Egyptian group Citadel Capital
, RVR, which operates the Kenya-Uganda railway, plans
to nearly double capacity on every train to 1,500 tonnes.
Along with track renewal to allow trains to move goods
faster, RVR hopes the investment will help it to raise its share
of freight to 35 percent from 4 percent in the next 2-1/2 years.
"We will be able to run bigger capacity trains, thereby
improving our loading capacity and reducing the operation's
transit times," executive chairman Brown Ondego said.
Rehabilitation of the rail network, which runs between Kenya
and Uganda, is viewed as critical to expanding trade across the
east African region and is estimated to reduce transport costs
by up to a third. It mainly transports maize, wheat and steel.
RVR's annual share of freight that goes through the port of
Mombasa is 1.7 million tonnes, with the rest being moved by
lorries over poor roads, which causes delays and drives up
costs.
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing
by Dan Lalor)