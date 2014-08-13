(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
Aug 13 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it would stop testing its drug for some patients with dry eye
disease after the treatment failed a mid-stage study.
The study was evaluating the eye drop formulation of the
drug, R348, against a placebo. The drug is aimed at reducing the
underlying inflammation responsible for the symptoms of chronic
dry eye syndrome.
R348's failure is the latest in a string of setbacks for
Rigel. The company stopped developing its skin disorder and
asthma drugs last year after the treatments failed mid-stage
trials.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc scrapped
its licensing deal for Rigel's rheumatoid arthritis treatment in
June 2013.
The only other drug left in Rigel's armory, fostamatinib, is
being tested for use in Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a blood
disorder, and IgA Nephropathy, a chronic autoimmune disease.
Rigel said it planned to continue another mid-stage study of
R348 in dry eye patients with graft versus host
disease.
There "may be more scientific rationale" in developing the
compound in this indication, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Abrahams
said.
Chronic dry eye syndrome affects the eye's tear-producing
glands. Patients suffer from blurred vision and also experience
itching or a burning sensation in the eyes.
The disease affects more than 5 million Americans and many
patients with chronic dry eye syndrome also suffer from
autoimmune conditions, the company said.
Rigel also said it would stop testing another drug,
codenamed R118, due to its side-effect profile in early-stage
trials.
The San Francisco, California-based company's stock was down
10.5 pct at $2.77 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The stock recorded
its biggest intra-day percentage fall in about a year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)