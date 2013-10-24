* Drug is Rigel's third to be dropped this year
* Focus on blood disorder, dry-eye disease drugs
* Two late-stage trials of blood disorder drug to start in
2014
* Shares fall nearly 9 pct premarket
(Adds background, share movement)
Oct 24 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it would stop the development of its drug to treat skin lesions
in patients with discoid lupus, a chronic skin disease, after
the treatment failed a mid-stage trial.
Shares of the company fell nearly 9 percent to $3.24 in
premarket trading.
This is the third setback for Rigel this year and comes
about two months after the company stopped the development of
its asthma drug, which failed a mid-stage trial.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca stopped developing
Rigel's rheumatoid arthritis treatment, fostamatinib, in June,
which it licensed from Rigel in 2010.
Rigel said on Thursday the skin disorder drug, codenamed
R333, failed to reduce the redness and roughness of flaky skin
in patients with discoid lupus, a disease characterized by sores
that can lead to scarring and hair loss.
Chief Executive Officer James Gower said the company would
now focus on its drugs to treat dry-eye disease and a blood
disorder, both of which are currently in mid-stage studies.
Rigel also said it met with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to discuss fostamatimib as a treatment for a
blood disorder, and would start two late-stage studies of the
drug in the first half of 2014.
Shares of the company, which have fallen about 22 percent
since AstraZeneca scrapped its rheumatoid arthritis drug, closed
at $3.54 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)