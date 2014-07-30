July 30 Rightmove Plc

* Page impressions on Rightmove up 13 percent to 8.1 bn (2013: 7.2bn)

* Average revenue per advertiser up 13 percent to 671 pounds per month (2013: £593)

* Revenue up 20 percent to 80.4 million pounds (2013: £67.2m)

* Underlying operating profit (1) up 22 percent to 59.6 million pounds (2013: £49.0m)

* Number of advertisers up 570 (+3 percent) this year to 18,995 (31 december 2013: 18,425)

