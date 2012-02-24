* Full-year op profit up 23 pct
* Sees continued strong growth in 2012
(Adds details, analyst reaction)
LONDON Feb 24 British property website
Rightmove posted a 23 percent rise in full-year profit
as it said its position as clear market leader helped it benefit
from more and more property advertising moving online.
The company on Friday posted underlying operating profit of
69.4 million pounds ($109 million)on revenue 19 percent higher
at 97.0 million pounds.
Managing director Ed Williams said: "With further strong
growth in 2012, there is every prospect that this will be the
year when the property industry's spend on advertising on the
internet will exceed that on local newspapers for the first
time."
Analysts at Numis said the results, which were slightly
ahead of expectations, were a "commendable performance given the
lacklustre state of the UK property market".
Rightmove raised its final dividend to 11 pence, from 9
pence a year ago, giving a total payout for the year of 18
pence.
($1 = 0.6369 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young)