LONDON, March 1 Rightmove PLC : * Auto alert - Rightmove Plc FY underlying operating profit from

continuing operations 87.53 million STG versus 69.36 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Rightmove Plc final dividend 14 pence per share * Auto alert - Rightmove Plc total dividend 23 pence per share * FY revenue increased by 23% to £119.4M (2011: £97.0M) * Seen an encouraging start to the year with record traffic and enquiries * Confident of continued growth in the business in 2013.