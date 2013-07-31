July 31 Rightmove PLC : * Auto alert - Rightmove Plc H1 underlying operating profit rose 15

percent to 49 million STG * Revenue up 16% to £67.2M (2012: £57.9M * Underlying operating profit(1) up 15% to £49.0M (2012: £42.6M) * Average revenue per advertiser(2) up 14% at £593 per month * Trading in July has been in line, confident in delivering full year