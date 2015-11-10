LONDON, Nov 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous
peoples whose land rights have often been exploited due to lack
of maps and data have a new tool to help secure their rights: a
global interactive map of the land they claim called LandMark.
Indigenous peoples and communities claim to hold about two
thirds of the world's land but are legally recognised as holding
only 10 percent, according to think thank World Resources
Institute (WRI), one of the organisations behind the project.
"By visualizing the locations of indigenous peoples and
local communities-involving perhaps 2 billion people-LandMark
pushes their existence into the calculations of those making
decisions about climate change, economic development, poverty
alleviation, and natural resources conservation," Peter Veit,
director of the WRI's Land and Resources Rights initiative, said
in a statement.
"LandMark provides indigenous peoples and communities the
opportunity to be proactive in their efforts to protect their
lands, not just reactive to imminent threats."
Without legal rights to land, indigenous communities may
find their land is taken over for the exploitative development
of natural resources, palm oil plantations and logging,
according to the WRI.
Mapping their territory gives them an opportunity to show
that their land is not vacant, idle or available for outsiders,
it said.
The WRI said last week that ensuring rainforest communities
have secure land rights could reduce deforestation and land-use
conflicts and prevent tens of millions of tonnes of carbon
dioxide emissions each year.
Developed by a partnership of indigenous groups and land
rights and research bodies, the beta version of the map launched
on Tuesday shows the boundaries of thousands of pieces of land
claimed by indigenous people and communities around the world.
It offers additional information about the lands such as
land category and area.
Still in the development stage, the map is not a
"crowd-sourcing" platform but aims to provide only high-quality
data available from recognised organisations and experts who can
submit their entries directly through www.LandMarkMap.org.
