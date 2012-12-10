GENEVA Dec 10 Mauritania and Maldives, which
both permit citizens who renounce Islam to be sentenced to
death, were on Monday elected as vice-presidents of the United
Nations Human Rights Council in 2013.
Poland was chosen to chair the council next year with
Ecuador and Switzerland named as the other vice-presidents of 47
member body. Mauritania and Maldives were elected as
representatives of their regional council groupings.
Earlier on Monday, the rights records of Mauritania and
Maldives, where an elected president and former political
prisoner was ousted early this year in what he says was a
hard-line coup, came under fire from a global free-thought body.
In a report detailing persecution and discrimination faced
by atheists and humanists around the world, International
Humanist and Ethical Union (IHEU), said both impose Islam as the
sole religion of the state.
Mauritania, the report said, outlaws apostasy, or the
renunciation of the official religion for another or for a
philosophy that does not recognise the existence of a deity.
Anyone found guilty of the offence is given the opportunity
to repent within three days, according to the report. If this is
not done, the offender is sentenced to death and his property is
confiscated by the state.
The report, which was welcomed by the U.N. special
investigator on freedom of religion and belief Heiner
Bielefeldt, says in Maldives "the constitution and other laws do
not permit freedom of religion or belief".
The report recorded two cases in 2010 in which Maldivians
who declared publicly they could not believe in Islam or any
other religion were told they would face death if they did not
renounce their views.
One subsequently declared after special education he
accepted Islam and the other committed suicide after writing a
note saying he had been foolish to reveal his stance on religion
to workmates, the report said.
The report said atheists and other religious skeptics suffer
persecution or discrimination in many parts of the world. They
can be executed if their beliefs become known in Afghanistan,
Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan, as well as Mauritania
and Maldives.
(Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by Sophie Hares)