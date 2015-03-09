* Saudi defence agreement stirs controversy in Sweden
By Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, March 9 The fate of a defence
cooperation accord with Saudi Arabia has triggered a dispute
between Swedish business, including powerful arms exporters, and
the country's new centre-left government which favours a foreign
policy focused on human rights.
Despite its traditional neutrality - it is not a member of
NATO - Sweden is the world's 12th biggest arms exporter and has
a renewable five-year accord with Saudi Arabia to cooperate on
military systems, training and transfers of technology.
The accord, which netted 4.8 billion crowns ($567 million)
for Swedish firms in 2011-2014, expires in May. It was first
signed in 2005 and was renewed by the previous centre-right
government in 2010.
The Green Party, junior partner in Swedish Prime Minister
Stefan Lofven's minority government, has called for the accord
to be scrapped, prompting an angry response from leading
business executives who say trade can help promote human rights.
The row has also coincided with Saudi anger over increased
Swedish criticism of its human rights record which led Riyadh on
Monday to block Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom giving a
speech to the League of Arab States.
"Trade is important for promoting the development of human
rights and democracy," more than 30 business executives said in
an open letter published on Friday in the Dagens Nyheter daily.
"To break the trade agreement would be to jeopardise
Sweden's reputation as a trade partner and cooperation partner."
The signatories included fashion retailer H&M's
main owner Stefan Persson, Investor Chairman Jacob
Wallenberg and Kinnevik's Cristina Stenbeck.
Swedish radio also published an email from Jacob Wallenberg,
head of Sweden's most powerful business family, and Leif
Johansson, chairman of Ericsson, urging business
leaders to send the Swedish government a "strong signal".
Analysts say the government's change of tack in foreign
policy could jeopardise billions of dollars in sales,
particularly for defence-related companies supplying everything
from fighter jets to radar systems. Gripen fighter plane maker
Saab is among the major exporters.
Sweden accounted for 2 percent of all global weapons
exports, between 2003 and 2013, says the Stockholm International
Peace Research Institute.
"TWO CHAIRS"
"Sweden is sitting on two chairs at the same time," said
Idris Ahmedi, a researcher in political science at Stockholm
University, referring to the tension between a more rights-based
foreign policy and its commercial interests.
Wallstrom, in a sharp break from her centre-right, staunchly
pro-U.S. predecessor Carl Bildt, wants a greater focus on global
disarmament and boosting the role of the United Nations, where
Sweden hopes to win a temporary seat on the Security Council.
"This will also be a feminist foreign policy, meaning that
in everything we do the perspective of women, peace and security
will be integrated," she told Reuters shortly after taking
office last September.
Commenting on the Saudi blocking of her speech on Monday,
Wallstrom's spokesman Erik Boman said: "The only explanation
we've got is that this is because of the statements the Swedish
government has made regarding human rights in Saudi Arabia."
In January, Wallstrom tweeted criticism of Saudi Arabia's
flogging of rights activist blogger Raif Badawi, calling it a
"cruel attempt to silence modern forms of expression".
Saudi Arabia's actions at the Arab League could make it much
harder for the Swedish government to renew the defence accord.
"It would be seen as Sweden rolling over for the Saudi
dictatorship," said Ulf Bjereld, professor in political science
at Gothenburg University.
Even before the centre-left government took over, the Saudi
agreement had caused problems domestically. A defence minister
resigned in 2012 after revelations of secret plans for Sweden to
help build an anti-tank missile plant in Saudi Arabia.
