BRIEF-Valueact Capital reports 7.1 pct stake in Bioverativ
* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing
UNITED NATIONS Nov 12 The United States succeeded on Monday in its bid for re-election to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council for a three-year term in the United Nations' Geneva-based rights watchdog.
The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly also elected 17 other countries for terms beginning in January. The United States won the most votes of the regional group "Western Europe and Others," followed by Germany and Ireland.
* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing
Feb 17 J.M. Smucker Co reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of its Folgers coffee and pet snacks.
* Dentsply sirona reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results