* Western group is only one that had competitive slate
* Rights groups criticize uncompetitive elections
* U.S. says rights council needs to improve
* Sudan ended candidacy after criticism of rights record
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 12 The United States
succeeded on Monday in its bid for re-election to the 47-nation
U.N. Human Rights Council, a Geneva-based watchdog that has been
criticized by Washington and Israel for singling out the Jewish
state for criticism.
The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly also elected 17 other
countries for terms beginning in January. The United States won
the most votes of the regional group "Western Europe and
Others," followed by Germany and Ireland.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice welcomed
Washington's re-election, saying that the Human Rights Council
"has delivered real results" since the United States first
joined it in 2010 after running for a seat on it in 2009. She
cited council action on Syria as a positive example of its work.
However, she criticized the rights council's "excessive and
unbalanced focus on Israel."
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton echoed Rice's comments.
"We pledge to continue to work closely with the
international community to address urgent and serious human
rights concerns worldwide and to strengthen the (rights)
council," Clinton said in a statement.
The United States had boycotted the Human Rights Council
until 2009, when the administration of President Barack Obama
reversed U.S. policy and ran for a seat on the body in an effort
to reform it from within.
Greece and Sweden failed to secure spots on the council in
the "Western Europe and Others" category, the only regional
group that had a competitive slate. Other regional groups had
uncompetitive slates that assured victory for those in the
running as there were enough seats for all candidates.
Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, and Sierra Leone were
elected from Africa, and Japan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, South
Korea, and the United Arab Emirates from the Asia Group.
Estonia and Monte negro were elected from Eastern Europe,
while Argentina, Brazil, and Venezuela secured seats on behalf
of the Latin America and Caribbean Group.
DUBIOUS RIGHTS RECORDS
New York-based Human Rights Watch criticized the vote,
saying it fell far short of a bona fide election.
"To call the vote in the General Assembly an 'election'
gives this process way too much credit," said Peggy Hicks of
Human Rights Watch. "Until there is real competition for seats
in the Human Rights Council, its membership standards will
remain more rhetoric than reality."
Votes for seats on U.N. bodies, including the Security
Council, often have uncontested regional slates.
Freedom House, a Washington-based rights watchdog, said that
seven of the countries that secured seats on the council - Ivory
Coast, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, UAE, and
Venezuela- are unqualified for membership on a body that
requires members to uphold the highest standards regarding human
rights.
Freedom House said that the qualifications of three other
new members - Brazil, Kenya, and Sierra Leone - were
questionable.
Earlier this year, Sudan had announced plans to run for a
seat on the Human Rights Council but withdrew after it was
criticized by rights groups. Khartoum instead secured a seat on
the U.N. Economic and Social Council, one of the world body's
principal organs, which coordinates economic and social issues.
Syria had attempted to run for a seat on the rights council
last year but withdrew due to pressure from Western and Arab
states. Syrian President Basher al-Assad's government, which has
led a 20-month mil itary cam paign against an increasingly
militarized opposition, plans to run for a rights council seat
next year.
Rights advocates have successfully mounted similar campaigns
against previous candidates for the Human Rights Council,
including Belarus, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Iran.