NEW YORK, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.N.
peacekeeping mission in the disputed territory of Western Sahara
should be given an added mandate to monitor human rights, rights
groups said, days before a U.N. vote on the mission's renewal.
The Western Sahara mission, MINURSO, is the only current
U.N. peacekeeping mission without a human rights mandate,
watchdog Amnesty International and rights coalition EuroMed
Rights said on Tuesday.
Western Sahara, an arid territory slightly bigger than
Britain along the Atlantic Ocean, has about half a million
people, the Sahrawis.
Giving MINURSO the task of reporting on human rights "would
offer some protection to a population that lives with the daily
threat of abuses by the Moroccan authorities and the Polisario
Front," said Magdalena Mughrabi, an Amnesty International
spokeswoman.
The Polisario Front, which says the territory belongs to
ethnic Sahrawis, waged a guerrilla war against Morocco from
1975, when Rabat annexed the area after taking it over from
colonial power Spain, until the United Nations brokered a
ceasefire in 1991. The two sides have been deadlocked since.
Morocco's diplomatic mission to the United Nations did not
immediately respond to telephone and email requests for comment.
Human rights monitoring would help shed light on a territory
often out of bounds for journalists and independent human rights
groups, said Jacob Mundy, an assistant professor of peace and
conflict studies at Colgate University in New York.
It could "corroborate accounts that are often difficult to
corroborate in terms of Moroccan abuses as well as what goes on
inside the (Polisario-run) refugee camps," Mundy said.
Any such plan has been complicated by a controversy caused
by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's use in March of the word
"occupation" to describe Morocco's annexation of Western Sahara,
while visiting Sahrawi refugee camps in southern Algeria.
His use of the word, during a visit intended to spur
negotiations between the Polisario independence movement and
Morocco, stirred the indignation of Rabat which expelled dozens
of U.N. staff, greatly reducing the mission's work.
The 15-nation U.N. Security Council is due to vote on
Thursday on whether to extend MINURSO's mandate. Ban has
recommended an extension to avoid possible breaches of the
ceasefire and a renewal of fighting.
Anouar Boukhars, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think-tank, and
Western Sahara expert, called the idea of a human rights-tasked
MINURSO "a non-starter with Morocco."
"Certainly not in the current circumstances," he added.
Focusing energies on numerous big infrastructure projects
currently under way, including a $9 billion solar power scheme,
would better serve human rights by employing Sahrawis who feel
they suffer from discrimination, he said.
"If you can't advance the political route, at least focus on
the socio-economic route," he added.
But Amnesty International spokesman Richard Bennett said
human rights should be upheld independently of economic
circumstances.
"While of course Amnesty recognizes the importance of
economic opportunities, they are not a replacement for political
rights," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
