STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Sweden's central bank is not
sure inflation is rising in line with its expectations, Deputy
Governor Martin Floden told business daily Dagens Industri on
Wednesday.
The Riksbank kept its key repo rate unchanged in September
at a negative 0.35 percent and stood by a message that it was
ready to do more if inflation did not continue to pick
up.
Floden repeated that the Riksbank was ready for further
expansionary measures. "We are not sure inflation is rising as
forecast," he said in an interview.
Floden said downside risks for global growth had increased
in the past few months, adding to pressure for more expansionary
measures for the Swedish central bank.
"I'm a little more concerned now than earlier this year," he
said. "The global economy has surprised negatively since the
summer," he said.
The Riksbank announces its next key repo rate decision on
Oct. 28.
"We can still lower the rate and increase purchases of
government bonds and that is what will be our first choice,"
Floden said.
He said he did not rule out buying mortgage bonds, although
that was not an attractive option, and said municipality bonds
could also be an option.
