STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 The head of the Swedish central bank's financial stability department said on Tuesday domestic banks were strong and that declining solvency ratios at life assurance firms posed no threat to the financial system.

"So far the Swedish banks are holding up well in the turbulence," Mattias Persson told Reuters. "They have strengthened their capital and have access to all funding markets at this point in time."

He added that life assurance companies, which have seen the value of their assets fall and their liabilities increase in the current market environment, were no threat to the Swedish financial system.

Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it would be looking more closely at life assurers to ensure they could cope with the current market volatility. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)