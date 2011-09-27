STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 The head of the Swedish
central bank's financial stability department said on Tuesday
domestic banks were strong and that declining solvency ratios at
life assurance firms posed no threat to the financial system.
"So far the Swedish banks are holding up well in the
turbulence," Mattias Persson told Reuters. "They have
strengthened their capital and have access to all funding
markets at this point in time."
He added that life assurance companies, which have seen the
value of their assets fall and their liabilities increase in the
current market environment, were no threat to the Swedish
financial system.
Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it would be
looking more closely at life assurers to ensure they could cope
with the current market volatility.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero)