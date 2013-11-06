(Adds Riksbank Governor Ingves, analyst comment)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM Nov 6 The majority of Sweden's central bank rate-setting board look set to remain focused on the threat to the economy from household debt levels for some time to come, minutes of the Riksbank's latest meeting showed on Wednesday.

Household debt levels - at around 170 percent of disposable income - are among the highest in Europe and many policy makers are worried that if real estate prices were to decline rapidly it would have serious consequences for the economy.

"The Riksbank should not contribute to an unsustainable expansion of credit and a build-up of household debt that risk setting the scene for financial instability and macroeconomic disruptions in the longer term," Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of the October meeting.

Sweden's economy started the year slowly, actually contracting in the second quarter.

Keeping rates on hold at 1.00 percent at its last meeting in October, the Riksbank cut its forecasts for growth this year and next, slightly increased the probability it could cut rates in the months ahead and marginally pushed back its forecast for when it will start hiking rates.

Two central bankers called for lower interest rates, arguing inflation is well-below the Riksbank's 2 percent target. The minutes showed both also calling attention to how a growing interest rate gap between Sweden and other economies might affect an already strong currency.

However, the majority of the Riksbank board spies a recovery. Consumer and manufacturing barometers bounced up in October and hopes are high for a strong end to the year.

These policy makers, unlike the dovish minority, have also fretted that household debt levels present a serious risk to financial stability and SEB economist Olle Holmgren said the minutes showed that division contined to hold sway.

"The majority is very unwilling to change their position while they also feel under pressure not to hike rates early," he said.

The government has introduced tighter capital requirements for banks, a loan-to-value cap for borrowers and has given the Financial Supervisory Authority the task of taking further meausures to cool the housing market.

Central bankers said these new measures would affect monetary policy, but that it was too early to say how.

That means the majority of the six-member rate-setting board is unlikely to relax their vigilance on household debts or their reluctance to ease policy in the near future.

"Mr Ingves reached the conclusion that until these measures are in place and are deemed to have started to have an effect, the repo rate will have to be higher than it would otherwise," the minutes said. (Additional reporting by Niklas Pollard, Mia Shanley, Johan Sennero, Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)