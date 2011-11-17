Nov 16 New Mexico firm Basis International Ltd
filed a motion against Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O to
stop the BlackBerry maker from using Basis' trademark, BBX.
In October, the Abuquerque-based Basis had threatened to
take legal action against RIM unless it stops calling its
operating system BBX. [ID:nN1E79J176]
"Basis built the BBX brand over the course of a quarter of
a century to become synonymous with the term 'operating system
independent,'" Chief Executive Nico Spence said in a
statement.
"RIM's unilateral seizure of that brand to use as a name
for their new BlackBerry operating system is destroying that
association."
The firm has product licenses installed worldwide with the
"BBX" prefix that run on Windows, Linux and Mac operating
systems, among others.
RIM was not immediately available for comment.
RIM shares, which have lost over 67 percent of their value
in one year, closed at C$19.69 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange while closing at $19.21 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)