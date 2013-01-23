* RIM's mobile device management system BES 10 now available
* BES 10 will allow RIM clients to manage its new BB10
devices
* Analysts see RIM's BlackBerry Balance feature as big lure
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Jan 23 Research In Motion
has released a new system to allow its biggest
customers to use its new line of BlackBerry 10 smartphones on
their own networks, paving the way for the Jan. 30 launch of the
make-or-break devices.
RIM said on Wednesday that the new device management system
- BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 (BES 10)- is now available to
government agencies and corporate clients. The system lets
clients support both corporate-and employee-owned devices and
provides a single platform to manage BlackBerry, Android and
Apple's iOS-based devices.
The Blackberry smartphones, powered by an all-new operating
system, are pivotal to the future of RIM, which has ceded market
share to Apple Inc's iPhone and devices powered by
Google Inc's market-leading Android operating system.
RIM is now betting that its re-engineered new line of
touch-screen and keyboard devices will help it win back
consumers and market share.
The fate of the new smartphones could well be determined by
the reception from RIM's major clients, many of whom have, so
far, only stuck by RIM because of the strong security features
that BlackBerry devices offer.
The new mobile device management system builds on RIM's core
strength of security, but it offers a range of innovations that
allow it to cater to the latest needs of IT departments, said
Peter Devenyi, RIM's senior head of enterprise software.
"We definitely anticipate that (enterprise) customers will
be making the switch to BB10 rapidly," said Devenyi, describing
the feedback from government agencies and the business community
as remarkably positive.
Both BES 10 and the new Blackberry 10 devices have already
secured Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2
certification, a coveted U.S. government security clearance that
will allow government agencies to deploy the new devices as soon
as they are launched.
BLACKBERRY BALANCE
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM said BES 10 also supports RIM's
BlackBerry Balance technology, which allows IT departments and
users to separate work applications and data on BlackBerry
devices from personal content.
"BlackBerry Balance is a truly differentiated feature that's
built into the core of BlackBerry 10," said Devenyi. "This opens
up the world of personally owned devices in a way that make IT
departments and corporations comfortable, because they can truly
manage the corporate side of the device, while not inhibiting
the use of the device by the individual who actually owns it."
This means private pictures, music and emails are safe, even
if a company decides to wipe corporate content from a device.
Scotiabank analyst Gus Papageorgiou believes that this one
feature alone is likely to be a big factor in swaying enterprise
customers to upgrade to RIM's BlackBerry 10 devices.
"We believe BlackBerry Balance is the key feature which will
drive enterprise demand," Papageorgiou said in a note to clients
on Tuesday. "The BB10's ability to segment between corporate and
personal settings will be a hit with enterprise IT departments
and users alike."
RIM said its new platform will also offer a new corporate
app store for BlackBerry 10 devices, allowing organizations to
manage the deployment of in-house applications on employee-owned
devices.
"We've been testing BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry Enterprise
Service 10 in our environment and we're pleased with the
manageability, security and reliability," said Peter Lesser, the
head of global technology at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom LLP, in a statement issued by RIM.