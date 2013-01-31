* Lukewarm reviews point to an uphill battle for BlackBerry
By Euan Rocha
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The afterglow of Research In
Motion Ltd's BlackBerry 10 unveiling faded on Thursday
as a flurry of lukewarm reviews signaled the company's struggle
to regain momentum in the hyper-competitive smartphone market
was just beginning.
Shares of BlackBerry, RIM's new corporate name, fell almost
10 percent early on Thursday, after a 12 percent decline the
previous day, as some tech analysts questioned whether the new
BB10 devices the company launched on Wednesday were the
sure-fire hit that BlackBerry needs to get back into the game.
While New York Times reviewer David Pogue gushed that
BlackBerry's new Z10 model is "lovely, fast and efficient,
bristling with fresh, useful ideas," other reviewers were more
tentative in their appraisals.
"The problem with the Z10 is that it doesn't necessarily do
anything better than any of its competition," said Joshua
Topolsky of technology news website the Verge. "No one could
argue that there's a 'killer app' here. Something that makes you
want or need this phone because it can do what no other phone
can do. That's not the case."
Such lukewarm reviews - combined with disappointment around
a later-than-expected and still unspecified date for the U.S.
sales debut - spooked investors and prompted analysts to cut
their price targets and forecasts.
BlackBerry, which is making a big push to win back the
all-important U.S. market with a Super Bowl ad this weekend,
said the new Z10 touch-screen device would not go on sale in the
United States until sometime in mid-March, saying U.S. carriers
need more time to test the model.
"The shine from the Super Bowl ad will be a fading memory by
the time U.S. customers can buy in March," said TD Securities
analyst Scott Penner, who has a "hold" rating on the stock.
Samsung Electronics Co may also steal some of
BlackBerry's thunder as buzz around its Galaxy IV device heats
up before the Z10 hits U.S. store shelves, Penner pointed out.
Making matters worse for BlackBerry, it has been not been
very specific about how soon it will be before many of its most
loyal fans across the globe can get their hands on the Q10 - its
new qwerty keyboard model. The company has only said that it
aims to release this version of the smartphone in April.
"While later-than-expected availability of the Z10 and Q10
devices shouldn't impact the longer-term potential success of
the BB10 platform, we believe it does mitigate one of the
near-term catalysts for the stock," said Paradigm Capital
analyst Gabriel Leung, who trimmed his price target on the stock
to $16 from $19.50.
RIM shares were down 5.2 percent at $13.05 at 12:15 EST
(1715 GMT) Thursday on the Nasdaq, while its Toronto-listed
shares were down 5.8 percent at C$13.06.
HIGH-END TARGET MARKETS
Initially at least, the BlackBerry 10 is aimed squarely at
the North American and European markets, where consumers and
businesses alike are eager to snap up high-end devices.
In countries like India - the world's second-largest mobile
phone market - the premium cost of the new Z10 handset will
restrict sales. Even so, the new device, which sources said will
likely enter the key Indian market in mid-February, could help
the Canadian company compete with premium rivals such as Apple
Inc there.
"The Z10 launched yesterday is obviously a high-end product
and India is not a market at that price point," said Anshul
Gupta, industry analyst at Gartner, a technology advisory firm.
BlackBerry is the third-largest smartphone player in India
after Samsung and Nokia, due mainly to
its low-cost handsets that allow young people to communicate for
free on its BlackBerry Messaging Service.
RIM launched its first BlackBerry more than a decade ago, as
a way for busy executives to stay in touch with both clients and
their offices.
BlackBerry quickly cornered the market for secure corporate
and government emails, but its star has faded in recent years as
competition heated up and RIM failed to keep pace.
The BlackBerry is now an also-ran in the race for market
share, with a 3.4 percent global showing in the fourth quarter,
down from some 20 percent three years ago.
RIM's new smartphones are considered a make-or-break attempt
to save the company and claw back market share that it has lost
to the likes of Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy devices.
"BlackBerry has demonstrated truly unique software
innovation within BB10," wrote Raymond James analyst Steven Li
in a note to clients. "However, convincing the many BlackBerry
users who have abandoned the platform for iOS and Android over
the last few years to return will be a difficult challenge as
Microsoft and Nokia can surely attest to."
