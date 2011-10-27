* Lawsuits filed in US, Canada
* Class action claims on behalf of millions of users
* Suits seek reimbursement of fees, other damages
By Moira Herbst
Oct 26 Consumers in the United States and Canada
have sued Research in Motion for a days-long service
outage on BlackBerry devices that rippled across the world
earlier this month.
The system-wide failure of the service had left tens of
millions of frustrated BlackBerry users on five continents
without email, instant messaging and browsing.
Research In Motion's co-CEOs had apologized to millions of
BlackBerry customers for the four-day outage that tarnished the
company's image and set back its drive to catch up with Apple
and other smartphone rivals.
The U.S. lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in federal court in
Santa Ana, California, was brought on behalf of all U.S.
BlackBerry owners with an active service agreement at the time
of the email, internet and messaging interruptions.
It accuses Research in Motion of breach of contract,
negligence and unjust enrichment.
The Canadian lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in Quebec Superior
Court, was brought on behalf of all Canadian BlackBerry owners
with an active service agreement.
Research in Motion failed to compensate BlackBerry users
with refunds for loss of service and must "take full
responsibility for these damages," it said.
Messages left with Research in Motion seeking comment were
not immediately returned.
The U.S. lawsuit was brought by Sherman Oaks, California,
resident Eric Mitchell. While Mitchell did not sign a service
contract directly with Research in Motion, he paid the company
fees for BlackBerry device through a mobile carrier Sprint
, the complaint said.
He therefore had an "implied contract" with Research in
Motion, it said.
Because of the global service outage that began on Oct. 11
and continued until Oct. 14, Mitchell was unable to use emails
and other communications "in real-time, without delay, reducing
and interfering with his productivity and causing him damage and
loss of money," the lawsuit said.
Mitchell "paid for a service he did not receive," it said.
U.S. plaintiffs are seeking damages including cash
compensation for service fees along with attorneys' fees and
legal expenses.
The U.S. complaint estimates that Research in Motion earns
at least $3.4 million per day in service revenue, collected from
customers through carrier networks including Sprint and Verizon
. "Plaintiff and the Class ultimately paid these fees," it
said.
The size of the potential class of U.S. consumers would
include 2.4 million California residents alone, the lawsuit
said.
The case is Eric Mitchell, individually and on behalf of all
others similarly situated vs. Research In Motion LTD, U.S.
District Court, Central District of California, case no.
CV11-8872
(Reporting by Moira Herbst; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)