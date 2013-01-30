TORONTO Jan 30 Research In Motion sank as much as 8 percent on Wednesday as the BlackBerry maker unveiled its long-delayed line of smartphones that it says will mark the company's comeback.

The stock, which fell as much as 8 percent after rising more than 6 percent earlier in the session, was down 4.4 percent, at C$15.03 in Toronto. On the Nasdaq, shares were down 3.9 percent at $15.05. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)