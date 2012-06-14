TORONTO, June 14 Research In Motion has
nominated Timothy Dattels as an independent director to the
BlackBerry maker's board, replacing Antonio Viana-Baptista, the
company said in a filing on Thursday.
RIM is proposing the remainder of its board be re-elected at
an annual meeting due on July 10.
Dattels is a senior partner at TPG Capital LP and was
previously head of investment banking for Asia excluding Japan
at Goldman Sachs.
Viana-Baptista, a former Telefonica executive, had been a
RIM director since September 2009.
