Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
(Corrects to say BMO cut its prce target to $7 from $9)
June 29 : * BMO cuts Research In Motion price target to $7 from $9; rating market perform
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights