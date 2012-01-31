Jan 30 A review of Research In Motions'
leadership structure by a committee of independent
directors has concluded that no future chief executive or other
employee can be chairperson of the BlackBerry maker.
The panel's findings were published on RIM's website late on
Monday, a day before a Jan 31 deadline.
The committee said in its report that it had recommended
that RIM should separate the roles of Chair and CEO and amend
the board mandate accordingly.
On Jan. 22, the company appointed Barbara Stymiest, who
formerly served as a member of Royal Bank of Canada's
Group Executive, as independent board chair.
Company investors led by Northwest & Ethical Investments LP
had demanded that RIM name an independent chairman, a role
previously shared by co-Chief Executive Officers Jim Balsillie
and Mike Lazaridis, to ensure the board acted independently of
management.
Lazaridis and Balsillie stepped down just over a week ago
but will remain on the board.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Carol Bishopirc and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)