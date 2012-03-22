TORONTO, March 22 BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion wants to hire a software developer with deep
experience building applications for Apple's iPhone and
iPad, according to a job posting on its LinkedIn page.
The posting suggests the company, struggling to maintain its
share of the smartphone market and secure a foothold in
tablets, may be interested in adapting some of its proprietary
applications for use on Apple's iOS operating system.
Tech aficionados have long speculated that RIM could make
its popular BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) instant messaging service
available on rival platforms including Android and Apple. That
would create a fresh revenue stream for RIM while giving the
BlackBerry faithful one less reason to stay loyal.
The successful candidate would "create exciting enterprise
applications for distribution on the iOS platform" and would be
"capable of architecting, designing, developing and testing
complex applications for iPhone and iPad devices."
A spokeswoman from RIM was not immediately able to comment
on why RIM would want to hire an Apple-focused developer.
The Canadian smartphone company has long struggled to match
the massive libraries of applications available on Apple
products and Google's Android platform, used
by a range of handset makers including Samsung.
A recent survey showed only 16 percent of developers were
"very interested" in creating apps for BlackBerry, while 90
percent were "very interested" in Apple and 80 percent were
"very interested" in Android.
RIM upgraded software for its poor-selling PlayBook tablet
in February, allowing the device to run Android apps. But the
same would not be feasible with Apple given widely different
source code.
In November, RIM introduced software to allow businesses and
governments to manage Apple and Android devices in much the same
way they can handle the BlackBerry.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)