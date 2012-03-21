(Refiles to correct spelling in first paragraph)
* BlackBerry fund renamed Relay Ventures, adds partner
* Relay, focused on mobile, opens office in Silicon Valley
TORONTO, March 21 A Canadian venture fund
focused on mobile computing software and backed by
BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion and Thomson Reuters
has established a second $150 million fund and set up
an office in California's Silicon Valley, where almost half its
existing portfolio companies are based.
The fund, managed by the rebranded Relay Ventures, is device
and platform agnostic and invests solely in early stage
companies working in mobile computing. Six of the companies
Relay has invested in have since been acquired.
The lead investor in the new round is Northleaf Capital
Partners, which manages more than $3.7 billion for pension
funds, university endowments and other financial institutions.
"Our continued specialization and focus on the rapidly
growing and advancing mobile industry has been well received by
our LPs (limited partners), almost all of which returned for
this new fund," Relay co-managing partner John Albright said.
The team has added early Netscape executive John Occhipinti
as a partner, based in its new Menlo Park office.
Relay Ventures was previously known as ATP Capital, which
managed JLA Ventures, Clairmont Capital and BlackBerry Partners
Fund.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)