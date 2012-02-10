* Google desktop software helps with transition to iPhone
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Feb 10 Research In Motion's
BlackBerry smartphone has struggled to win over U.S.
consumers but the Canadian company has long been able to rely on
the loyalty of corporate and government clients who depend on
its secure email. No more.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a U.S.
federal agency that studies climate and the environment, plans
to replace some of its employees' BlackBerrys with Apple
iPhones and get rid of the servers that power RIM's
smartphones by June.
"It all comes down to economics," Joe Klimavicz, NOAA's
chief information officer, said in a phone interview on Friday.
"I've got a lot of pressure to cut our operating costs."
RIM charges a fee for use of its servers and data centers,
which compress and encrypt email and other sensitive data. The
company's early success was due to a reliance on BlackBerry
smartphones by lawyers, bankers, politicians and bureaucrats.
But with budgets under pressure and competitors improving
their security bone fides, BlackBerry is no longer the only game
in town.
Earlier this week, oilfield services company Halliburton
said it plans to switch 4,500 BlackBerry-toting
employees to iPhones, saying that the Apple device is better
suited to its needs. Several banks have already welcomed rival
devices.
Klimavicz said NOAA's move was made possible after it
switched its desktop-based software to Google Apps for
Government last December. Another U.S. agency, the General
Services Administration, has also moved to Google Apps,
Klimavicz said.
Google's enterprise business offers Web-based versions of
word processing, spreadsheet and other common software
applications in a direct challenge to Microsoft. For a set price
Google includes mobile-device management capabilities similar to
what RIM offers for its BlackBerrys.
When Google's mobile management is coupled with Apple's
tightly controlled software, NOAA can enforce password policies
and it can control who can gain access to what data, which is a
major concern for a range of government bodies and corporations.
Klimavicz said that in the future his agency will be able to
use devices using Google's Android mobile software, but that it
would have to approve each on an individual basis.
For now, the agency will buy iPhones to replace at least
some of the 3,000 BlackBerrys used by its workers and is also
using a small number of iPads, he said.
Klimavicz's office oversees annual spending of around $600
million on information technology. He declined to specify how
much money the move away from RIM would save.
In response to queries, RIM said its security remains
unmatched and pointed out that its latest operating system for
smartphones and the PlayBook tablet computer have received
certification from U.S. and Canadian authorities.
"RIM continues to work closely with its more than one
million government customers in North America who rely on the
unmatched security of the BlackBerry platform," spokeswoman
Tenille Kennedy said in an email.
