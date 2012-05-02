Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
ORLANDO, Florida May 2 Research In Motion Ltd is very close to hiring a chief marketing officer who will be charged with fashioning a unified message for the BlackBerry maker's impending product launches, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
RIM spoke to its partners and customers with more than one voice in marketing efforts for its updated BlackBerry 7 smartphones, said CEO Thorsten Heins during BlackBerry World, the company's annual conference in Orlando, Florida. (Reporting By Alastair Sharp; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct