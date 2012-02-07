By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Feb 7 Next-generation software
for BlackBerry's smartphones is "ready to compete", Research In
Motion's new chief executive, Thorsten Heins, told more
than 2,000 technical developers on Tuesday, expressing
confidence in RIM's long-term future.
The Canadian company has lost market share and market value
after being comprehensively outplayed by technology giants Apple
, Google and Samsung. But it is
betting that yet-to-be-released products powered by its new QNX
operating system will improve its image after a year of product
delays, the botched launch of its PlayBook tablet and a
shareholder revolt.
"The smartphone market is still young, and there are huge
opportunities for us, both with consumers and business," Heins
said.
In his first formal speech since he became CEO on Jan. 23
after RIM's former co-chiefs bowed to investor pressure and
resigned, Heins told a packed Amsterdam conference of BlackBerry
developers that he would listen to them, that RIM would continue
to innovate, and that the new QNX-based operating system would
kick off its next technology growth curve.
He also said he was thrilled to take the reins at RIM and
believed the new technology used in BlackBerry 10 devices, which
are promised for later this year, will set the standard for a
"new user paradigm" for use in the home, cars, tablets and in
smartphones.
The Canadian firm was holding its first European developers
meeting, with 2,000 attendees focused on making applications for
the latest and future BlackBerry smartphones and the PlayBook
tablet, which RIM had hoped would compete with Apple's iPad and
Samsung's Galaxy Tab models.
"It's taking a little while for BlackBerry to fully
transition to the new QNX-based operating system, but once it is
ready to go, it will provide an exciting experience for
consumers and will only get better as it's a powerful technical
platform to build upon for the next decade of mobile," said
Kevin Michaluk, founder of enthusiast website CrackBerry.com and
a conference participant.
"Apple's iOS is well-developed, but it is actually now the
oldest mobile operating system, older than Android, webOS,
Windows Phone, while BlackBerry 10 is now the newest mobile
platform," he said.
RIM said in December that it is delaying the launch of
phones based on BlackBerry 10 until the later part of 2012 as it
is awaiting the availability of a high-powered chip.
Heins didn't tell the developers on Tuesday exactly when the
new phones would hit the market, but reiterated that they would
be out "later in the year". A long-awaited software update for
the PlayBook is still due before the end of February.
Heins cited market research from GfK that the Blackberry is
the No. 1 smartphone in Britain, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the Netherlands and that 2 billion
BlackBerry apps had been downloaded from RIM's App World. Six
million BlackBerry apps are downloaded every day, he said.
"Those stats were really exciting, and with all the recent
negative publicity, this data put things into context, and
actually BlackBerry is doing well in the app space," said Ryan
Hall, an app developer and director at Nice Agency in London.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)