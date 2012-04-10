* RIM says gross hardware margins fell to 20 pct
* Operating costs, writedowns lead to 4 pct loss-analyst
* RIM in midst of strategic review
TORONTO, April 10 Research In Motion Ltd
likely lost money on sales of its BlackBerry
smartphones and PlayBook tablet computers in the fiscal year
just ended, an analyst said on Tuesday after studying the
company's latest data.
Gross margins on such hardware items fell to 20 percent in
the fiscal year that ended in early March from 36 percent a year
earlier, RIM said in an annual filing to U.S. regulators that
was posted on its website.
Peter Misek, an analyst at investment banking firm
Jefferies, calculated in a note to clients that after assigning
operating costs and including inventory charges, the hardware
division likely spent 4 percent more than it took in.
RIM has written down the value of its product inventory in
its last two quarters, and Misek expects another writedown by
the end of RIM's fiscal second quarter on Sept. 1.
RIM declined to comment beyond what it said in its filing.
The Canadian smartphone company has delayed the launch of
what many analysts consider its make-or-break BlackBerry 10
phones, which will incorporate a new operating system, until
late in the year. Meanwhile, it is spending heavily to encourage
users to upgrade to its legacy BlackBerry 7 devices, an effort
the company says will exert further pressure on hardware margins
this year.
"The other key thing from this is that it's not likely to
get better anytime soon, because until BB 10 devices are out
they're going to have to keep cutting prices," Misek said in a
telephone interview.
Several investors and analysts have called for RIM to split
its hardware business from its more profitable services unit,
which charges carriers a monthly fee for access to the company's
proprietary network, which encrypts and compresses data.
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins, who took the reins in
January when longtime co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie
resigned under pressure, said last month that he was reviewing
strategic options, such as partnerships, joint ventures or
licensing of RIM's software. He did not rule out a sale.
"This losing money is probably the reason Thorsten initiated
the strategic review," Misek said.
The company posted a fourth-quarter loss late last month,
its first quarterly loss in seven years, as sales of its
BlackBerry range slumped. It said it would no longer issue
financial forecasts.
RIM's shares were down 3 percent at midday on Tuesday at
$12.64 on the Nasdaq, and were down 2.2 percent at C$12.68 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have lost 80 percent of their
value since a peak near $70 in February last year.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)