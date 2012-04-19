TORONTO, April 19 If Research In Motion Ltd hires an investment bank it would be to help it license its BlackBerry software or negotiate a strategic investment, not to sell the maker of the iconic smartphone, a source close to the company said.

The Canadian company, which was reported to be looking for advisors, has not yet hired any banks, the source said. The company has said it is assessing a range of strategic options.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)