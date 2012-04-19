UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TORONTO, April 19 If Research In Motion Ltd hires an investment bank it would be to help it license its BlackBerry software or negotiate a strategic investment, not to sell the maker of the iconic smartphone, a source close to the company said.
The Canadian company, which was reported to be looking for advisors, has not yet hired any banks, the source said. The company has said it is assessing a range of strategic options.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: